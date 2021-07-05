Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Teaser: Shilpa Shetty & Meezaan Jafri’s number will make you nostalgic

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 from Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri starrer Hungama 2 will be releasing on July 6.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s iconic number Chura Ke Dil Mera from the 1994 release Main Khiladi Tu Anari has been an evergreen track and continues to rule the hearts. And now after over 25 years, this popular number is all set to have a peppy reprise version for Priyadarshan’s upcoming and much talked about comedy drama Hungama 2. Yes! You read it right. The Hungama 2 makers are all set to come up with Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 and it will feature Shilpa and Meezaan Jafri.

And while the fans are eagerly waiting for this peppy track from Hungama 2, the makers have finally unveiled a teaser of Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0. Shilpa took to her social media the teaser which gave a glimpse of the groovy music of the song as Meezaan and Shilpa were seen shaking a leg together. To note, the actress had also revealed that Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 will be releasing on July 6, 2021. She captioned the post as, “After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0. Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2 With love and gratitude”.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Earlier, talking about the remake of the song, Shilpa had stated, “Chura Ke Dil Mera has been a milestone in my career. This song has always been special. Now CKDM 2.0 is finally coming out as part of this epic franchise comedy, I am nothing but thrilled. It was fun and a challenge recreating it after 25 years since the benchmark is so high. Hope the audience loves it as much as I did dance to the new version”. To note, Hungama 2 will be having a digital release on July 23 this year.

