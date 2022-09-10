Chuseok 2022: Why is the moon given importance during the Korean Thanksgiving festival?

As mentioned before, Chuseok comes according to the lunar calendar, which confirms the day of the harvest of the crops like rice, soybeans and more. In traditional communities where people farmed and fished for a living, the lunar cycle provided a dependable schedule for when to start and end each year of agricultural work. With South Korea being an agricultural society initially, the traditions have been passed from generations and now, it is used to celebrate the important days around the year.

Chuseok , also known as Hangawi, is a major mid-autumn harvest festival and a three-day holiday in South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon. Like their neighboring Asian countries, South Korea also gives a lot of importance to the moon. Other festivals like Seollal (Lunar New Year) and Daeboreum (New Full Moon Day) are dedicated to the moon but during Chuseok, it has a lot of importance.

Moon is also a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. The moon carries many positive signs for Korean society and it shows as they give thanks to it during their festivals and enjoy their time under a full moon with delicious foods, drinks and songs!

There is also a folklore that surrounds the moon:- Of a rabbit in the moon. The story begins with a fox, a rabbit and monkey who are devoted students of Buddhism. One day, they have their faith tested by the Emperor of the Heavens. The Emperor disguises himself as a beggar and asks the animals for something to eat. Each animal goes on its own to gather food, with the fox bringing back fish, the monkey bringing back fruit, and the rabbit bringing back some grass. Because of the rabbit’s feeble offering, it decides to light that grass on fire and jump in to offer itself to the beggar. The Emperor was so moved by this he appointed the rabbit as the guardian of the moon. The story comes from Buddhist folklore.

In South Korea, the rabbit signifies fertility, longevity and harvest, which is important during Chuseok as they harvest new crops and enjoy the first grains of the year. In the Korean retelling, the rabbit is said to be standing beneath a gyesu tree or the Sacred tree (also known as tesu tree in India). The tree is a sign of longevity due to the medicinal applications of the cinnamon in its bark. The rice cakes it makes is a staple of the Korean harvest and they symbolize an appreciation of the harvest, along with good wishes and dreams.

The moon is an important part of any South Koreans beliefs and it shows as they appreciate it in various ways.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK makes history as ‘Pink Venom’ continues to hold No.1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the long history of the moon with South Korea? Let us know in the comments below.