Chutzpah Trailer: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh's show showcases power of internet in a quirky & relatable way

Starring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan in the lead, Chutzpah promises to unleash the realities of the internet in a comical manner. It will stream from July 23, 2021.

The world of the internet is full of awe-inspiring knowledge as well as some dark truths. Exploring the good and bad of the world of the Internet is a new web show titled 'Chutzpah' that is all set to premiere on July 23, 2021. The show will mark Varun Sharma's digital debut and also stars names like Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan in the lead. The trailer of the web show is out and well, it promises to be a fun ride.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the digital transformation of human identity in today’s era. In short, it’s like a slice of cake, layered with 5 differently flavoured stories of characters played by Varun, Manjot, Elnaaz and others tied together with the fine cream called 'the internet'. In a light-hearted quirky way mixed with ample comedy and high on relatability factor, the show is sure to take you back to your ‘Chutzpah’ moments of life. We also get to see some hilarious moments in the trailer featuring Varun, Manjot and other actors.

Take a look at the trailer:

Speaking about the show, Varun Sharma shared, "The world of internet and social media has become an integral part of life, to the extent that people even switch personalities to seek validation. I am excited to make my OTT debut with a fantastic entertainer like Chutzpah."

Varun's co-star Manjot Singh adds, "It's an interesting and thoroughly entertaining story revolving around five individuals who are connected by one story through the medium of Internet. I am certain that it will take us back to some of our chutzpah moments of our lives. I had a whale of a time reuniting with my Fukrey gang and we are ready to create the same madness all over again."

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, Chutzpah is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is all set to premiere on July 23, 2021, on SonyLiv.

