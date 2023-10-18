Chuu emotionally addresses BlockBerryCreative dispute during Howl showcase

Chuu, a former member of LOONA, became emotional during her recent album showcase as she addressed her legal dispute with her previous label. She broke down in tears, expressing her feelings and sobbing while speaking to the media. Despite the challenges, Chuu conveyed her deep affection for her fans, emphasizing that she had never intentionally done anything to disappoint them and explained her side of the dispute.

Chuu opens up about her label dispute

On October 18, Chuu hosted a media showcase for her debut mini-album, HOWL. During the event, she performed both the title track HOWL and Underwater. Following her performance, Chuu opened up about her past legal challenges, expressing her disappointment in unexpectedly gaining attention for something she wanted to keep private. Most importantly,she conveyed her sorrow for fans who might have faced difficulties because of the situation, emphasizing that this aspect saddened her the most. Chuu then tearfully reiterated her deep affection for her fans, emphasizing that she had never intentionally done anything to let them down. She asserted that she has always acted with the utmost respect for her fans, instilling confidence in them as she prepared for her upcoming album.

In light of her challenging legal battle and the subsequent victory, Chuu shared her perspective on releasing the album. She expressed that everyone experiences hurt at some point in their lives, and her intention is to offer consolation and courage to those facing difficulties. Chuu conveyed this message to the press a few hours before the album's release at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul.

The former LOONA member also unveiled the performance teaser video for her upcoming title track, Howl, featured in her debut solo mini-album. The brief 17-second video has already captivated attention, showcasing Chuu's powerful and impactful performance. Through a blend of dynamic dance lines and delicate hand movements, she presents a whole new image of her.The album marks a departure from Chuu's usual bubbly and humorous entertainer persona often seen in variety shows. It showcases her growth as an artist, particularly highlighting her vocal prowess. The much-anticipated album, consisting of five tracks, is scheduled for release today, October 18th at 6 PM KST.

Chuu’s legal dispute with BlockBerryCreative

In January 2022, Chuu initiated legal proceedings by filing for an injunction to void her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative at the Seoul District Court. She cited reasons such as a loss of trust and issues related to payments and balances. Subsequently, BlockBerryCreative prohibited Chuu from participating in LOONA's first world tour, stating reasons linked to the legal dispute.

Later, reports emerged that Chuu was removed from LOONA by the agency, citing allegations of "violent language and misuse of power" toward a staff member as the primary reason. In response, all remaining LOONA members sought an injunction to terminate their exclusive contracts with BlockBerryCreative.

In August, the Seoul Northern District Court’s civil division ruled in favor of former LOONA member Chuu, nullifying the effectiveness of her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative. As a result, BlockBerryCreative has been instructed to cover all the legal fees and expenses incurred by both parties in the lawsuit. Chuu also signed with a new agency, ATRP, marking her return to the K-pop industry and resumption of her activities as a K-pop idol. Chuu's return as a solo artist signifies her triumph over one of the messiest and most painful conflicts between a K-pop artist and their agency.

