Chuu finally addresses the situation after her departure from girl group LOONA

Singer Chuu who was recently kicked out of the girl group LOONA by BlockBerryCreative , finally spoke out her stand on the situation. Earlier the company had accused her of abusing her power towards the management staff, for which she was expelled from the group. On November 28, Chuu finally addressed the fans through Instagram.

She took to Instagram to update her fans on the current situation. Chuu posted an Instagram story where she wrote,

“Hello, this is Chuu

Thank you so much for your concern and comfort.

I wasn’t contacted about this series of issues, or know anything about this, I’m currently getting a grasp on this situation. But, what I am sure about is that I haven’t done anything that would embarrass the fans. In future, as my position is decided, I will contact you again.

Thank you so much for your concern and trust”.

LOONA

The idol told the fans that as her side of the story gets established, she will address the situation again. K-pop girl group LOONA is in the public eye as new updates keep coming about the story every day. It was reported earlier that nine members of LOONA- Haesul, Heejin, Jinsol, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Choery, Yves, Gowon and Olivia Hye, had filed an injunction to terminate their contract with BlockBerry Creative, except members Vivi and Hyunjin. BlockBerryCreative has denied these rumours.

Fans as well as many staff who worked closely with Chuu have come in support of her. They are criticising the company for poor decisions towards the artist. Now everyone from the fans to the general public is eager to know the truth and we also hope that the situation clears up soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this!