Chuu responds to BlockberryCreative’s claims of her tampering; Fans furious over the agency’s tries to ban activities

Chuu is taking things by the reigns after being accused of tampering by her former agency BlockberryCreative. On February 1, it was reported that the management company has decided to file a petition against Chuu to ban her from all entertainment activities on claims of having had discussions about signing a new contract with BY4M Studio even before her tenure with them was up.

While Chuu, who was removed from BlockberryCreative and LOONA in November 2022, has mostly kept shut about her conflict with her former agency and only spoken up once that she will clarify all claims made against her, it seems that the news of this petition has prompted her to make her stand early on. On February 2, Chuu uploaded a story on her personal Instagram. She also posted a screenshot of LE SSERAFIM’s ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ as a seemingly fitting response to the recent claims but later deleted it. Here’s what she has said.

“Hello it’s Chuu.

It’s really tiring and sad that I have to keep releasing my stand about these situations.

Recently, it seems that slanderous articles based on false reports are being released a lot. In December 2021, I didn’t even know the company named BY4M that well. Not only myself but the [LOONA] members are also being dragged into this which is difficult to bear so I will soon sort out my position and respond to this.”