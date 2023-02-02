Chuu responds to BlockberryCreative’s claims of her tampering; Fans furious over the agency’s tries to ban activities
A lot is going on between girl group LOONA’s members and their original agency BlockberryCreative which seems to be continuing the battle of contracts.
Chuu is taking things by the reigns after being accused of tampering by her former agency BlockberryCreative. On February 1, it was reported that the management company has decided to file a petition against Chuu to ban her from all entertainment activities on claims of having had discussions about signing a new contract with BY4M Studio even before her tenure with them was up.
Chuu about the dispute
While Chuu, who was removed from BlockberryCreative and LOONA in November 2022, has mostly kept shut about her conflict with her former agency and only spoken up once that she will clarify all claims made against her, it seems that the news of this petition has prompted her to make her stand early on. On February 2, Chuu uploaded a story on her personal Instagram. She also posted a screenshot of LE SSERAFIM’s ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ as a seemingly fitting response to the recent claims but later deleted it. Here’s what she has said.
“Hello it’s Chuu.
It’s really tiring and sad that I have to keep releasing my stand about these situations.
Recently, it seems that slanderous articles based on false reports are being released a lot. In December 2021, I didn’t even know the company named BY4M that well. Not only myself but the [LOONA] members are also being dragged into this which is difficult to bear so I will soon sort out my position and respond to this.”
BlockberryCreative’s plans for other LOONA members
It is being reported that BlockberryCreative is also planning on filing similar petitions against Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry who recently won their lawsuit against the agency, successfully terminating their exclusive contracts. The company wishes to also block their entertainment activities. Meanwhile, Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon’s future in the group remains uncertain after losing their trial.
How did the fans react to this?
Orbit, which is the fandom of LOONA expressed clear anger at BlockberryCreative for thinking about banning Chuu, Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry’s official promotions and endangering their future in the entertainment industry. They have begun online petitions to call out these actions and plan on supporting the members in full, not just with words but in whatever ways possible.
