Chuu versus BlockBerryCreative: Highlights from former LOONA member’s text exchange on dispute

Chuu and BlockBerryCreative have been at odds for quite some time now which resulted in her removal from LOONA in late November. Now a new report has revealed the details of the dispute between the two sides and it involves Chuu’s mother, a few employees of BlockBerryCreative and the artist herself.

All members of LOONA are known to have individual contracts with BlockBerryCreative as they were introduced to the audience at separate times. Chuu signed with the agency in 2017 with the terms of 70 per cent of profits going to the company while Chu would take 30 per cent. At the same time, her expenses were divided 50-50 meaning Chuu would have to bear the difference of 20 per cent in her earnings as compared to her expenses. This comes as a result of BlockBerryCreative’s post-settlement clause which means that the LOONA member’s earnings would be calculated first and then the expenses would be subtracted from them. This has made all the members go into substantial debt as they were responsible for paying half of the expenses which is more than what they earn.

Chuu applying for contract suspension

In January 2022, Chuu applied to suspend her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative and the court ruled in her favour. This has made Chuu earn all of the profits from her individual activities and divide her share of the group’s earnings after subtracting the expenses. The contract was redone with Chuu now having a 70 per cent stake in her group activity profits and BlockBerryCreative having 30 per cent. Another statement added to the new contract was that Chuu could opt out of group activities if she wanted to, thrice a month and her personal schedule would be prioritised in case of a conflict. BlockBerryCreative could request to change the schedule only once a month. Both parties could terminate the contract and also claim 50 million won in damage charges, if applicable.

Chuu’s mother demanding damage charges

During the filming of LOONA’s ‘Flip That’ music video, a delay in the filming schedule resulted in Chuu’s mother calling upon the clause and demanding 50 million won in damage as she was reportedly supposed to film for an individual schedule the following morning which was disrupted due to the group schedule.

Chuu revealing spoiler from LOONA comeback

In June 2022, a video was shared with Chuu’s mother where the K-pop idol revealed the choreography during a video call fan sign. The agency’s representative asked what can be done about it and Chuu responded saying that she will not be participating in the album promotion. She spoke about not wanting to do ‘Queendom’ but decided to go ahead in order to be a part of LOONA’s group activities.

BlockBerryCreative’s power abuse claim

The agency referred to Chuu’s discussions via text where they claimed she used strong language while speaking with the officials and abused her power to decide her schedules. In the text messages, Chuu spoke about not receiving her official seal (for legal documents), claims about her not participating in group activities in December 2021, and a discussion with another official regarding the choreography spoiler. The said conversations took place between the timeline- August 2021 to July 2022. The K-pop idol responded she only complained about the management with a person she usually communicates with. Chuu cited a call with a Director from BlockBerryCreative who she claimed belittled her and she mistakenly spoke out strongly against it.

An interview with Chuu revealed that she resorted to strong language because of the distrust between the company and herself. She felt that she was not being taken seriously and had to warn them. The K-pop idol confirmed receiving 50 million won in damage and added that there were multiple instances where the schedules were not confirmed properly.

The common distrust, miscommunication, contractual issues, language usage, and more seem to have resulted in the fall out between former LOONA member Chuu and BlockBerryCreative.