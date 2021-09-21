Ciipher is BLINDing with their visuals in new concept photos for upcoming album

We are enchanted! Ciipher is set to make their first ever comeback with their second mini-album ‘BLIND’ soon and the boys are ensuring we have them on our minds this time too. Following the release of the schedule for the album, Ciipher shared a series of group and individual concept images.

Starting with the first set of dark and brooding images, Tan, Hwi, Hyunbin, Keita, Tag, Dohwan and Won bring out their chic sides in black and white sheer ensembles. Chains, double belts and sparkling embellishments on their lean bodies, the Ciipher boys exude the charm known to them.

The group image shows them perched around some seats, colourful hair colours contrasting against the background.

The second image was the complete opposite of the first. Office boys Ciipher greeted the fans with shy smiles while working their way through an old style company. Typing away, answering telephones, moving boxes and posing atop their benches, Ciipher looks ready for a fun working day.

Their outfits are business casuals as seven sharp-looking members gather around an amenity cabinet set inside the past with its boxy personal computers and bulky fax machines.

The group image for the D-7 poster sets itself over the same office location as charming boys dressed in bright blue overalls fill the screen.

Ciipher will release their second mini-album ‘BLIND’ on September 28, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of ‘BLIND’? Let us know below.