Cillian Murphy on Peaky Blinders coming to an end: It’s strange talking about it

Cillian Murphy, an Irish actor, discusses the impending, series-ending sixth season of the famous crime thriller Peaky Blinders. The Dunkirk and Inception star plays Thomas "Tommy" Shelby, the protagonist and leader of the Peaky Blinders group, and is accompanied by an amazing supporting cast.

The iconic British television series Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight and set in the city of Birmingham, England, takes place in the aftermath of World War I and centers around the activities of the criminal organization known as Peaky Blinders. The fictitious gang is based on a real-life urban youth gang that operated in the city from the 1890s through the 1910s. Now, speaking to The Guardian about Peaky Blinders' season 6 ending, Murphy confesses that, although he did feel like it was "the end of something," he also feels "strange" talking about it since he hasn't got "a grasp on it yet."

He said as per Screenrant, "It feels like the end of something. It’s strange talking about it. I don’t have a grasp on it yet. Maybe when it’s done I’ll have some perspective. It’s the end of 10 years of my life." Murphy's portrayal of the charming Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders has undoubtedly been the series' most compelling selling point. While the Irish actor has great recollections of portraying the character, he has also called the experience as "f**king exhausting," which is understandable considering the complexity of the intricate part.

Nonetheless, it's reasonable to say that the face of Thomas Shelby has become associated with the series, owing in large part to Murphy's rich, flawless portrayal.

ALSO READ:Cillian Murphy teases upcoming season of Peaky Blinders, calls it 'dark as f**k'