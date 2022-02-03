Cillian Murphy teases upcoming season of Peaky Blinders, calls it 'dark as f**k'

In a recent interview, Cillian Murphy hints the darker aspect of Peaky Blinders season 6, characterising it as "dark as f**k." Murphy plays Tommy Shelby, a Birmingham-based gang boss in the wake of World War I. The popular BBC drama series is set to end after the sixth season.

After returning home from the atrocities of World War I, Thomas Shelby discovered the Birmingham street gang known as the Peaky Blinders. Tommy falls in love, rigs horse races, works with criminal associates from all over the world, becomes a Member of Parliament, and confronts increasing fascist forces throughout the series. Season 6 ended with Tommy alone in a field, enduring hallucinations of his long-dead girlfriend Grace (Annabelle Wallis), putting a gun to his head as he screamed into the sky.

However, in an interview with Esquire on his role and the show's last season, Murphy revealed how far the series would push its characters. Murphy avoided revealing into too much information about the final season, calling it "dark as f**k," but stated that he was dubious if Tommy would have a happy ending. Murphy says as per Screenrant, “I think [redemption is] what Steve was aiming for. With loads of wrong turns along the way. But I don’t know. I’ll leave that to the court of public opinion. I don’t know if he’s been redeemed.”

Peaky Blinders season 6 is expected to feature some of the series' most character-driven scenes, with Tommy being shattered and left in such a dismal position in season 5. Shelby is one of television's most complicated characters, despite the show's great recognition and significance. However, with Murphy implying that viewers would have to determine if Tommy's finale is appropriate, his destiny may split spectators.

