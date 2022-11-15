Cinderella and the Four Knights, The K2, Signal and more: 5 best K-Dramas of 2016 to binge watch

The drama follows Eun Ha Won (Park So Dam) , a bright high school senior who dreams of becoming a teacher. Unfortunately, she loses her mother in a tragic accident. When her father remarries, her cruel stepmother moves in and steals Ha-won's college tuition. She is forced to take on part-time jobs to make payments for her mother's memorial and her college tuition. She meets an older man, chairman of a large corporation who convinces her to move into his mansion with his three grandsons who are heirs to his family fortune. Between the rebel-minded loner Kang Ji Woon (Jung Il Woo), playboy money machine Kang Hyun Min (Ahn Jae Hyun) and the super-sweet singer Kang Seo Woo (Lee Jung Shin), Ha Won finds herself in the middle of the hottest love quadrangle to ever befall a modern fairy tale. Rounding out the mansion's chaebol lifestyle are Lee Yoon Sung (Choi Min) who serves as the cousins' handsome bodyguard, and Park Hye Ji (Son Na Eun), a girl who has been neighbors and in love with Hyun-min since childhood.

2. The K2

The drama follows Kim Je Ha (an alias) who is a former mercenary soldier for the PMC Blackstone. While in Iraq, he gets framed for the murder of his lover Raniya, a civilian. As a result, he runs away and becomes a fugitive. He returns to South Korea and by chance is offered work as a bodyguard by Choi Yoo-jin, the owner of JSS Security Company and wife of presidential candidate Jang Se Joon. He accepts the job in exchange for resources that he needs to get his revenge on another presidential candidate, Park Kwan Soo, who previously ordered Raniya's killing. Je Ha is assigned to guard Go Anna, the hidden daughter of Jang Se Joon whose life is always threatened because of Yoo Jin, her stepmother. Anna, who has been a recluse and lonely all her life, starts relying on Je-ha, who shows concern for her and protects her at all costs. They slowly fall in love, causing Je-ha to be torn between having to work with his boss, Yoo Jin, to enable him to take revenge on Park Kwan Soo and protecting his newfound love, Anna, against the wishes of Yoo Jin. Another key figure is Choi Yoo Jin's half brother, Choi Sung Won, the son of her father's mistress and eventual second wife, who is his half-sister's fierce rival. Plotting with Park Kwan Soo, he eventually causes the deaths of Jang Se Joon and Choi Yoo Jin but later pays for this with his life at the hands of Choi Yoo Jin's devoted (and ruthless) assistant Kim Dong Mi. Je Ha achieves his goal of revenge, with Park hanging himself for his atrocious acts and Je Ha clearing his name. The series ends with Je Ha and Anna embracing in a foreign country, with Anna asking Je Ha what his real name is and Je Ha about to reveal it.

3. Signal

The drama follows criminal profiler Park Hae Young (Lee Je Hoon) who solves a kidnapping case involving a culprit who apparently disappeared after the crime with a mysterious walkie-talkie he picks up. The success of this case triggers the formation of a long-term cold case team, led by Det. Cha Soo Hyun (Kim Hye Soo), who has searched for her long-lost mentor, Det. Lee Jae Han (Cho Jin Woong), over the past 15 years. With the help of Jae Han, the person at the other end of the walkie-talkie, Hae Young solves other cold cases that had remained unsolved for years while also helping Jae Han help solve other cases. Unintended consequences due to the changes in the past follow.

4. Love In The Moonlight

It is a coming-of-age story and youth romance set during the 19th-century Joseon Dynasty based on the novel Moonlight Drawn by Clouds which was first serialized on Naver in 2013. A domestic hit, Moonlight achieved a peak audience rating of 23.3% in South Korea and was praised for its production, performances and music. It won Best Drama Series at the 22nd Asian Television Awards, and received six nominations at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards where it won Popularity Awards for leads Park and Kim. The press referred to its influence as ‘Moonlight Syndrome’ as it topped topicality, content and brand reputation charts in and beyond its run. The series is a coming of age story about Crown Prince Lee Yeong's (Park Bo Gum) growth from a boy into revered monarch and his unlikely relationship with eunuch Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung).

5. Cheese in the Trap

The drama focuses on the life and relationships of a group of university students, particularly the difficult relationship between hard-working scholarship student Hong Seol (Kim Go Eun) and a deceptive senior, Yoo Jung (Park Hae Jin). Yoo Jung is rich, popular, and he is heir to Taerang Group. Although he appears to be kind to everyone around him, he is quite manipulative with a penchant for destroying those who irritate him, often by using others. When Seol discovers this, her life starts becoming so miserable she decides to take time off school. When she returns through a scholarship that was intended for Jung, he is unexpectedly nice to her and he asks her on a date. Although she is unsure what kind of person he is, they begin an awkward relationship complicated by the distance between them as well as the aftermath of his various schemes. The situation is further complicated by the arrival of Baek In Ho and his sister In Ha, childhood friends of Jung who have since had a falling out.

