Cinderella At 2 AM: Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been confirmed to lead romantic comedy drama

Moon Sang Min who appeared in Under the Queen's Umbrella and Hospital Playlist's Shin Hyun Been have confirmed their participation in a new project. The two actors will be taking on the roles of the main characters in a romantic comedy-drama called Cinderella At 2 AM. Fans had previously expressed their concerns about the big age gap between them.

Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been in Rom-Com drama

On August 25, a South Korean media outlet confirmed the casting of Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been in the K-drama Cinderella At 2 AM. Previously the management agencies of the two stars had informed them they were reviewing the offer and soon later the cast was confirmed by them. This K-drama is adapted from a webtoon of the same name which is about a love story between a woman whose first priority is to protect herself and a man who believes protecting one's love is equal to protecting yourself.

Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min in Cinderella At 2 AM.

Shin Hyun Been will play the role of Ha Yoon Seo who keeps her dignity high wherever she goes with a confident image that comes from her skills and abilities. She has everything as a manager of the brand marketing team of a credit card company. She looks beautiful, is good at her work, has a good personality, and earns well. However, the only thing she is bad at is her love life. Moon Sang Min will play the role of Seo Joo Won who is a kind-hearted man with amazing visuals and a great physique. He joins the team of Ha Yoon Seo as a new employee of the company. However, his mother is the president of the company and he is a 3rd generation chaebol.

About Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been

Moon Sang Min is known for his roles in Under the Queen's Umbrella as Grand Prince Seong Nam and Wang Tae Man in Duty After School. Meanwhile, Shin Hyun Been has gained popularity for her role as Jang Gyeo Wool in the Netflix hit drama Hospital Playlist seasons 1 & 2. She also appeared in Reflection of You alongside Go Hyun Jung and in Reborn Rich with Song Joong Ki.

