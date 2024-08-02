Cinderella at 2 AM poster: Shin Hyun Bin gives up on romance while Moon Sang Min is not ready to let go; SEE

Cinderella at 2 AM unveiled a poster featuring Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Bin. The upcoming romance comedy is much awaited because of the star cast and the refreshing plot creating anticipation for its release. The drama is all set for its premiere later this August.

The drama will be released on August 24, 2024. There will be 10 episodes in total and new episodes will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

On August 2, Coupang Play unveiled the poster for their upcoming drama Cinderella at 2 AM. The poster features Shin Hyun Bin and Moon Sang Min holding a glass sandal and sitting on a pumpkin together. The caption reads, 'Break up with a prince in a Cinderella's story in which the magic has disappeared.' See the poster below.

The drama tells the story of a realistic woman Han Yoon Seo who is hard-working and good-natured. She is a manager at a credit card company and earns well. Seo Joo Won is a chaebol heir with good looks and a kind heart. He joins Han Yoon Seo's team disguised as a newcomer in the company. Han Yoon Seo accepts money in exchange for dumping Seo Joo Won but he tries to make her stay and change her mind.

The story is based on the webtoon by Algome. The project is being directed by Seo Min Jung who has also worked on Bo Ra! Deborah. Oh Eun Ji who wrote for Ugly Miss Young Ae series is the scriptwriter for the upcoming drama.

Advertisement

Shin Hyun Been has impressed with her acting skills in dramas like Hospital Playlist, Tell Me That You Love Me, Reborn Rich and more. Moon Sang Min has appeared in hits like Wedding Impossible, Under The Queen's Umbrella, My Name and more.

ALSO READ: Confirmed: ASTRO's Sanha, OH MY GIRL's Arin, Chuu, and more to lead new rom-com My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy