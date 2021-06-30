Cinderella teaser: Camila Cabello sings her heart out in the latest adaptation; HERE’s when the film releases

Camila Cabello leads the film alongside Nicholas Galitzine. Cinderella is directed by Kay Cannon.

One of the latest Disney classics to get a live-action adaptation is the much-awaited and beloved Cinderella. The teaser of the film debuted on Wednesday and the spectacle is as grand as it could be. Disney is known for the visual delight and the presence of acting powerhouse Camila as the princess is what the fans are excited about. The film is directed by Kay Cannon, who has previously helmed projects like ‘Blockers’ which was released in 2018. She has been a writer for some of the finest work in television including the comedy classics ‘30 Rock’, ‘New Girl’, ‘Cristela’, and ‘Girlboss’.

Cinderella also stars Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, and Pierce Brosnan in the leading parts amongst others. According to a report in Collider, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios spoke about the film and said, “Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world.” She further added, “We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story."

Camila Cabello shared the teaser on her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption describing her experience on the film. The caption read, “this was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to see it.” Cinderella will release on September 3 2021 on a major streaming platform.

