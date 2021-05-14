Cinema Bandi Twitter Review: Netizens hail the comedy entertainer; Say it’s full of innocence and emotions

Praveen Kandregula directorial Cinema Bandi has released on OTT platform today and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics.

Of late the OTT platform has witnessed a massive boom in viewership over a year ever since the theatres have been shut due to COVID 19 pandemic. Interestingly, the digital platform has witnessed several interesting movies and series releasing which has left everyone amazed with the content. Joining them, Praveen Kandregula has come up with his recent directorial Cinema Bandi starring Trishara, Ram Charan, Davani, Sirivennela Yanamandhala, etc. The movie was released today on a digital platform and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience.

In fact, ever since the movie has been premiered on OTT platform, the social media has been abuzz with tweets heaping praises for the comedy entertainer. One of the Twitter user read, “Brilliant movie #CinemaBandi director has put his heart and soul into the movie. Telugu slag is simply amazing and lot of us can connect to the Telugu slag (Karnataka). Lead actor @imVdeshK is outstanding and same goes with rest of the cast. Must watch for all who love cinema.” Another user tweeted, “Take a Bow #Praveenkandregula #CinemaBandi is such a Wonderful Film, made straight from the #Heart. Lives so much by the tagline #EveryoneIsAFilmMaker…#FromHeart Appreciate @rajndk for backing this #Gem. Thank you #Netflix for giving us this #Beautiful Film.”

One of the Twitter users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “#CinemaBandi The characters are so realistic, which took me back to my childhood, when I used to spend my Summer vacation at the AP-KA border. Glad to watch a film in our own slang. A must watch movie. It brings a smile on your face at the end.” On the other hand, one user tweeted, “#cinemabandi is the Indian version of “The gods must be crazy”. Simple,realistic,soulful,precise,thought provoking,innocent,funny,satirical take on the life of a humble village and their dream of making their own cinema. Kudos @rajndk”.

Loved Kannada Rayalseema slangs#CinemaBandi pic.twitter.com/l4gMEk5bHN — Sachin tweetz (@ntr_appu) May 14, 2021

#Cinemabandi short and sweet. Natural beauty — sai (@saikumarkutam) May 14, 2021

Brilliant movie #CinemaBandi director has put his heart and soul into the movie. Telugu slag is simply amazing and lot of us can connect to the telugu slag (Karnataka). Lead actor @imVdeshK is outstanding and same goes with rest of the cast. Must watch for all who love cinema. — Manjunath Suryanarayana (@manjunath15) May 14, 2021

Every one enjoys a good film . Make yourself a favour by Watching #CinemaBandi On @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/fdqb8BFm7a — Prakash Gollapalli (@ActuallyNani) May 14, 2021

#CinemaBandi The characters are so realistic, which took me back to my childhood, when I used to spend my Summer vacation at the AP-KA border. Glad to watch a film in our own slang. A must watch movie. It brings a smile on your face at the end. pic.twitter.com/oqwusxe5Ct — Yashwant Palisetty (@yashu_palisetty) May 14, 2021

#cinemabandi is the Indian version of “The gods must be crazy”. Simple,realistic,soulful,precise,thought provoking,innocent,funny,satirical take on the life of a humble village and their dream of making their own cinema. Kudos @rajndk — callmesid (@sady_sid) May 14, 2021

