Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 unveils date and venue: When and where to watch

Stay informed about the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, including details on when and where to watch the event and updates on last year's winners

Published on Oct 13, 2023
BLACKPINK, Pic Credit: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK, Pic Credit: YG Entertainment

Key Highlight

  • Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 date and venue revealed
  • Previous year's award winners, including BTS, NCT, SEVENTEEN, and BLACKPINK

Circle Chart Music (formerly known as Gaon Music Chart) has announced the date and venue for its upcoming awards segment. The announcement was made by the Korea Music Content Industry Association on October 13. The 2022, Circle Chart Music Awards concluded on February 19, 2023. Following a rebranding initiative that included choosing a new name, the Circle Chart Music Awards changed its award categories in the previous year under multiple sections. Check out the details.

Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 when and where to watch

Circle Chart stands as one of the most popular Korean music charts which assesses and ranks the weekly popularity of both, the individual and the full-fledged albums or songs of the group. It is managed by the Korea Music Content Association with cooperation from the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. That’s what makes it one of the top platforms that serve in favor of the country's current musical trends and interests. As per the official statement by the organization, the Circle Chart Music Awards 2023 will be held at Busan’s BEXCO on January 10, 2024.

Previous year's winners of Circle Chart Music Awards 

After undergoing various categories and segment changes, the Circle Chart Music Awards unveiled the list of winners on February 19, 2023. This ceremony witnessed BTS emerging as the Idolplus Global Artist while also bagging awards such as Social Hot Star of the Year and Artist of the Year in the third quarter for Proof. On the other hand, NCT’s Universe, SEVENTEEN’s Face The Sun, and Stray Kids’ MAXIDENT were also announced as the Artist of the Year for different quarters. BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN emerged as the Group of the Year for the Female and Male category. 

About Circle Chart Music Awards 

Circle Chart Music gathers data from a variety of sources for its rankings, including details on online purchases, streaming patterns, actual album sales, and other criteria. These rankings are made public every Thursday and are updated each week by the organization itself. Circle Chart Music also offers a wide range of other listings, including charts for various genres and regions as well as monthly, quarterly, and annual breakdowns.

Credits: Newsen, YG Entertainment

