Citadel Promotion: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden arrive in style; Rekha, Varun Dhawan and more grace; PICS

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular Indian actresses who established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The actress is all set to promote her new show Citadel in India along with her co-star Richard Madden. Today the two stars came forward for the promotions and the event was graced by renowned faces of the showbiz world.

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden arrive in style for Citadel promotions

For today’s promotional event of Citadel, lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden arrived in style and posed for the cameras. The former looked drop dead gorgeous in a a printed teal dress which came with a voluminous trail and a bold thigh-high slit. She complemented her look with bold makeup and wore black heels. Whereas the latter looked handsome in an all-black suit. Here are the pictures.

Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more celebs grace the event

Moreover, many renowned celebs were seen gracing the event in stylish looks as they posed for the paps. Legendary actress Rekha looked radiant in her signature golden saree look whereas Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a b;ack body con dress and Varun Dhawan was donning a dapper outfit. Shweta Sharma Tripathi, Mohit Raina, Kusha Kapila, Anubhav Bassi, Patralekhaa, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari and more were also snapped at the event. Here are the pictures

About Citadel

Talking about Citadel, Richard Madden will be seen playing the role of Mason Kane, a spy who suffers from amnesia in the espionage series. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of agent Nadia Sinh, another spy who goes through the same problem. The show features a stellar star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in the supporting roles. The spy thriller is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO, and Midnight Radio.

