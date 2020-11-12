City Couple’s Way of Love: Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won to present 'heart pounding synergy' in new K drama

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won are set to start in upcoming drama City Couple’s Way of Love. The duo plays a modern day couple.

Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won are set to star in the upcoming drama City Couple’s Way of Love. With the intention of presenting multiple seasons, the first season starring the two stars has been titled, My Lovable Camera Thief. The duo cross paths on the small screen for the first time. It's Okay To Not Be Okay director Park Shin Woo at the helm and Romance is a Bonus Book writer Jung Hyun Jung penning the series. Just recently, both the actors joined fellow cast members Kim Min Seok, So Ju Yeon and Ryu Kyung Soo for a script reading session.

Now, Soompi shared a few new stills from the drama to reveal that there will a number of gush-worthy moments in the episodes. One of the pictures sees Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won covered in paint as they enjoy a colouring session while in another, they are talking a walk on the beach with a dog accompanying them. Apart from the photos, the international publication reported that a source teased the on-screen couple's rapport on the show.

"This is a meeting between two actors who are able to bring out their character’s charms. Please look forward to the heart-pounding synergy between Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won," the source revealed. They added that viewers will connect with the special feelings of "an honest and warm romance between the couple.”

For the unversed, the Backstreet Rookie star plays an architect named Park Jae Won who falls in love with a woman he deems as "camera thief" owing to their encounter about a year ago. Meanwhile, Fight for My Way alum plays freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh with an alter ego.

The show is set to premiere on KakaoTV in December.

Credits :Soompi

