City Couple’s Way of Love: Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Won and Kim Min Seok come together for the script reading

The cast of City Couple’s Way of Love was previously announced. Now, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Won and Kim Min Seok join other cast members for a script reading.

City Couple's Way of Love has kicked off production! The Korean drama had previously announced that Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook would be starring with Fight for My Way actress Kim Ji Won. The duo will be joined by Because This Is My First Life and Descendants of the Sun fame Kim Min Seok. The series also sees So Ju Yeon, who was seen in Dr Romantic 2 this year. Weeks after the casting was announced, the team came together for a script reading.

In the photos shared by Soompi, Ji Chang Wook stepped into the reading room wearing bold frame specs and deep in his character. Meanwhile, his co-star Kim Ji Won flaunted her contagious smile while the script was in her hand. Kim Min Seok also couldn't help but smile during the reading whereas So Ju Yeon was focused on the script kept in front of her. The four stars were joined by Ryu Kyung Soo. Check out a video from the reading here.

For the unversed, City Couple's Way of Love is a short-form romance which attempts to bring the realistic dating lives of youngsters on the screen. The series is helmed by Park Shin Woo who recently directed It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. He was also a part of Jealousy Incarnate. The first season has been titled, My Lovable Camera Thief.

As for the characters, Ji Chang Wook essays the role of an honest and passionate architect, Park Jae Won, who loses his heart to a "camera thief." They cross paths one night and disappear from each other's life soon after. However, he is still smitten by her. Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won plays the lovable Lee Eun Oh who lives an ordinary life but has an alter ego called Yoon Sun Ah. She adopts this false identity in an unfamiliar place and eventually ends up falling for Park Jae Won.

City Couple’s Way of Love premieres in December.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook Instagram: From selca to Backstreet Rookie BTS photo; Actor's most liked posts from 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soompi

Share your comment ×