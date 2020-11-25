  1. Home
City Couple’s Way of Love: Kim Ji Won tests negative after actor of Ji Chang Wook starrer reports COVID 19

After a background actor on the sets of City Couple’s Way of Love was tested positive for COVID-19, Kim Ji Won underwent a COVID test.
Over the past few days, a number of K-dramas have halted their filming as COVID-19 cases from the sets have been reported. From Park Shin Hye starrer Sisyphus: The Myth to Kim So Hyun's River Where the Moon Rises, numerous shoots came to a standstill. It has now been reported that the filming of Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook's upcoming drama City Couple’s Way of Love has also been impacted after a background actor contracted the novel virus. 

As reported by Soompi, a source close to the drama has revealed that a background actor from the show has been tested positive. The team halted filming following the public health guidelines and a contact tracing is underway. It was previously reported that Kim Ji Won had not come in contact with the actor in question. However, she took the COVID-19 test on November 24. 

As per the latest update from AllKPop, Kim Ji Won's COVID results have come in and she has tested negative. It has also been reported that cast and crew members of the drama opted to voluntarily undergo the testing as a safety precaution. Their test results are awaited. 

For the unversed, City Couple’s Way of Love is a short-formated drama which will focus on the realistic love lives of young people surviving the hectic lifestyles. With multiple seasons in mind, Kim Ji Won stars in the first season titled My Lovable Camera Thief. The actress plays Lee Eun Oh, a freelance marketer who decides to take up a false identity of Yoon Sun Ah in an unfamiliar place. The drama will focus on the duo's love story. The series is set to premiere on December 8 and will stream on Netflix. 

ALSO READ: Sisyphus: The Myth star Park Shin Hye tests negative for COVID 19; To continue filming for the drama

