City Couple’s Way of Love Main Poster: Ji Chang Wook & Kim Ji Won enjoy a romantic rooftop date with fireworks

The main poster of the upcoming KakaoTV original drama City Couple’s Way of Love was unveiled recently and features Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won enjoying a rooftop date with fireworks. Check out the romantic main poster below.

December is going to be all about falling in love, courtesy of Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won's upcoming romance drama City Couple's Way of Love. The upcoming KakaoTV original drama's storyline centers on the real romance of young people who fight to survive in the hectic city. With multiple seasons in mind, the first instalment is titled, My Lovable Camera Thief.

In City Couple’s Way of Love, Chang-wook plays Park Jae-won, a passionate architect who is chasing after a girl called 'camera thief' because she stole his heart one summer night, a year ago. On the other hand, Ji-won plays Lee Eun-oh, a freelance marketer who has a secret alter ego named Yoon Sun-ah and even falls in love with Jae-won. To get us even more excited for City Couple’s Way of Love, the main poster featuring the fresh pairing of Chang-wook and Ji-won was unveiled recently, via Sports Chosun and Soompi.

The romantic setting of the poster sees Jae-won and Eun-oh, as her free-spirited and wild alter ego Sun-ah, enjoying a rooftop date with fireworks behind them giving us an aesthetically pleasing visual. While Sun-ah looks enamoured by the fireworks, Jae-won looks lovingly at the woman he loves. The caption in the main poster reads as, "The questions that start after a breakup seek the way to love."

Check out the heartwarming main poster of City Couple’s Way of Love below:

We can't wait to see the on-screen pairing of Ji Chang-wook and Kim Ji-won in City Couple’s Way of Love!

City Couple’s Way of Love premieres on December 8.

