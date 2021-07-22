City of Dreams 2: Atul Kulkarni & Priya Bapat on their roles: Father vs daughter tussle is going to be intense

The makers of Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial ‘City of Dreams’ season 2 recently released the trailer. The plot of the latest season revolves around the quest for power between the father and daughter played respectively by Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat. In a recent conversation with ANI, both Atul and Priya spoke about their characters. Atul mentioned that his role has a sinister-like quality to him also Ameya Rao will go for power over the family bonds. Priya Bapat mentioned that her character shackles the stereotype and she is very proud to be essaying a strong female role that drives the narrative.

Atul Kulkarni spoke about his role in City of Dreams season 2 and said, “Ameya Rao Gaikwad is a special character for me and I am delighted that audiences get to see more of him, and his story. There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds. If the brother-sister battle for politics in season-1 was shrewd, then the father vs daughter tussle in City of Dreams Season 2 is going to be doubly intense.”

Speaking about her character, Priya said, “Poornima Gaikwad is inspiring and admirable, and it has been heartening to see how the character has appealed to audiences, especially women who found her empowering.” She further added, “I am very proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world. I hope viewers relate to her and the unwavering commitment she exhibits in City of Dreams Season 2”.

Also Read| City of Dreams Season 2 Trailer Out: Nagesh Kukunoor’s thriller is a quest for power in the Gaikwad family