City of Dreams Season 2 Trailer Out: Nagesh Kukunoor’s thriller is a quest for power in the Gaikwad family

City of Dreams first season garnered praise and accolades from the audience members and critics alike. The narrative showcased the ground reality of the quest for power in a political family. The makers are back with season 2 of the show and the trailer is exciting. Director Nagesh Kukunoor’s political drama will return to a major OTT platform on July 30. The strong characters of father and daughter played by Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat respectively are now fighting each other to get the control of power in their hands.

“I am proud to be essaying such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world," Priya said in a statement to Hindustan Times. She also said, “In the second season, audiences will see an even more daring, gritty and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else.” Nagesh Kukunoor spoke about the show and said, “As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience's expectations! It’s going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households.”

Take a look at the trailer:

Atul Kulkarni leads the show and has built tremendous credibility by doing stellar work over a period of time. He spoke to HT about the character and said, “Ameya Rao Gaikwad is a special character for me and I am delighted that audiences get to see more of him, and his story. There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds.”

