City Hall Station accident: Lee Je Hoon cancels coffee truck event for upcoming film Escape with Koo Kyo Hwan

Lee Je Hoo and Kyoo Kyo Hwan's upcoming film Escape is all set for its release on July 3. Prior to the release, there was a coffee truck event for promotions which was scheduled to take place. The event was cancelled due to the rains and Seoul's City Hall Station accident. Taxi Driver actor's agency released a statement regarding the cancellation.

Lee Je Hoon cancels promotional event for Escape due to City Hall Station accident

On July 2, Lee Je Hoon's agency Company On announced that the coffee truck event scheduled that day at the Seoul Newspaper Building for promoting his upcoming film Escape had been cancelled. The cancellation was a result of heavy rains and the City Hall Station accident.

On July 1, a traffic accident occurred at an intersection near City Hall Station in Jung Gu which is near the location where the promotional event was to take place. Many lives were lost and several were injured.

More about Lee Je Hoon and Escape

Lee Je Hoon marked his acting debut with the film They Live By Night which was released in 2007. His first appearance in a drama was in 2010 with Three Sisters. The actor is famous for his roles in Taxi Driver, Move to Heaven and Signal. The actor was last seen in the mystery drama Chief Detective 1958. His upcoming K-dramas include Signal Season 2, The Art of Negotiation and Taxi Driver Season 3.

The military action film Escape is scheduled to premiere on July 3 in the South Korean theatres. It was directed by Lee Jong Pil who is also known for Oh My Captin and One Day Off. Rebound and Narco-Saints' Kwon Sung Hui took charge of the screenplay.

The film revolves around a North Korean sergeant who defects and is chased down by a ruthless major. The sergeant doesn't give up and keeps trying to escape to the South and the major tries his best to stop him.

