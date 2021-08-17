CIX add the finishing touches ahead of new album ‘OK’ release

CIX is gearing up for the release of their first full-length album ‘OK’ with a force unmatched and we are here to witness it holding our breath. The second teaser for the title song ‘WAVE’ was shared on August 13 making fans even more excited about the new release. Following this, the last bit of update came with a D-DAY poster, ahead of the album release.

The music video teaser gave another glimpse into the marine boys themed song ‘WAVE’. Just like the first teaser, this one focuses on the five boys and their party theme inside a ship cabin. It starts with a CIX member grabbing the walkie talkie from the wall as another one takes on the job of guiding the ship at its front. Spending their time as sailors, the CIX members stare far ahead through their binoculars.

Soon, they break into synchronised dance steps in matching denim-wear in the middle of the ship's compartment, surrounded by water equipment. A noteworthy detail is the addition of tin boxes with ‘PURGATORY’ written on them, an indication of the story that is about to unfold in the comeback. Now, atop the ship, CIX continues to dance it out dressed in refreshing outfits that highlight their charms. A miniature ship was spotted throughout the teaser, only fortifying the sailor concept of ‘WAVE’. Check out the video below.

The D-DAY poster has the CIX members huddled up for the photo as they pose in chic denim outfits. CIX’s first full-length album ‘OK’ Prologue : Be OK releases on August 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Are you excited for ‘WAVE’? Let us know below.