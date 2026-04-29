CIX announces disbandment after 7 years of debut: ‘At this point halting group activities is unavoidable’

CIX has decided to end its run as a K-pop group after being together for seven years. As per an announcement shared on April 29, 2026, the members of the team will go their separate ways following deep discussions with their company. C9 Entertainment revealed that members BX and Seunghun’s contracts will end in a day’s time on Thursday. Meanwhile, Yonghee will enlist in the military on May 11, and his contract will end during his active service. Lastly, Hyunsuk will wrap up his ongoing drama promotions to end his contract on May 31.

CIX disbands a couple of years after Bae Jinyoung’s exit

The following notice was shared on CIX’s social media announcing their plans to end promotions.

“Hello. This is C9 Entertainment.

We are making an announcement regarding CIX’s future activities.

CIX, who has spent the past seven years with their fans engaging in various activities after debuting on July 21, 2019, will now be halting their group activities.

Although we repeatedly engaged in serious and in-depth discussions with the members over several months about continuing group activities, everyone ultimately came to the agreement that, at this point in time, halting group activities is unavoidable.”

Despite feeling ‘profound sorrow,’ the members will each be heading off to carry on their own plans. “Accordingly, as of April 30, our exclusive contracts with members BX and Seunghun will end. Additionally, following the decision to halt group activities, member Yonghee voluntarily applied for military enlistment, and after undergoing basic military training at a training center starting on May 11, he will fulfill his military duty in the army as an active-duty soldier.

Yonghee’s exclusive contract will end at the time of his enlistment, and there will be no separate event held on the day of his enlistment. However, we are preparing a small event for Yonghee to say goodbye to his fans before his enlistment, and the details will be announced at a later date through a notice on the fan cafe.

We are providing support for member Hyunsuk so that he can focus on the drama he is currently filming, and accordingly, his exclusive contract will end on May 31.”

The management asked for continued support for the singers in the future, with the hope of returning someday.

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