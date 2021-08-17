CIX creates a new ‘Wave’ of appreciation for the uplifting and dazzling MV

Idol group CIX creates a huge wave in the music industry. CIX (BX, Seunghoon, Bae Jinyoung, Yonghee, Hyunsuk) released their first full-length album 'OK' Prologue: Be OK' on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on August 17th. 'OK' Prologue: Be OK' is a prologue of the 'OK' series, and deals with the overall contents of 'youth', 'sin' and 'salvation', which are key keywords of the 'OK' series. 'Bad Dream', 'Off My Mind', 'WAVE', 'Lost', 'Genie in a Bottle', '20 Years Old', 'ICE', 'Breath', 'Confession', and 'Here For You', a total of 10 songs, tell various stories about youth.

'WAVE' is the title song of 'OK' Prologue: Be OK,' and expresses our will to overcome the waves of fate and move forward together at our own pace. Based on the medium tempo future bass beat, powerful rhythm and groovy and emotional melody harmonize to maximize CIX's unique powerful refreshing feeling. The MV shows many marine themed knick knacks and they portray the themes well. Dressed in denim and bright coloured outfits, they add a pop of happiness and joy throughout the MV. The members used this song to bring comfort to the listeners who are going through a tough time.

CIX held an online media showcase to commemorate the release of their first full-length album ''OK' Prologue: Be OK' online on the afternoon of August 17th. CIX said, "This is the album that opens the door to the 'OK' series. It's a different worldview than before, so I'm nervous but excited. I'm excited to show my fans a new side. Various stories about youth I hope you can look forward to both the stage and the music. It is a refreshing and cool concept suitable for youth, but the performance is full of energy, so we prepared it happily. We want to show the stage to our fans as soon as possible."

