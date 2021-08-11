CIX excites fans with another highlight medley for upcoming album ‘OK’

CIX is all set to release their first full-length album ‘OK’. The five-member boy group revealed their intentions to have a comeback on July 13 and has been hinting fans about the album ever since. On August 11 at midnight KST, the group revealed the second highlight medley for their album, focusing on tracks 6-10. Prior to this, the group had already teased fans about the first five songs of the album.

Here’s the Highlight Medley-2 for ‘OK’.

Member BL looked adorable in his blue hair as he posed with a sliced watermelon followed by Seunghoon smiling brightly at the camera for the sixth song ‘20 살’. The song gives a fresh summery vibe and is accompanied by melodious instrumental music.

Contrary to the sixth song, ‘ICE’ seemed to have intense and deep music perfectly complementing the boys’ top-notch vocals.

Yonghee and Hyunsuk introduced fans to the next song on the list ‘Breath(숨)’ as he posed with a small radio, keeping it close to his ear and Yonghee looked amazing in his high school like attire.

While all the members looked stunning as they posed together, the ninth song reflected a sad vibe that can be interpreted from the slow music of the song.

The last song ‘Here For You’ seems to be a total candy to the ears as an instrumental, fresh, high-end music accompanied the romantic and sweet vibe of the song.

CIX will be releasing the first full-length album ‘OK’ consisting of ten amazing songs on August 17.

ALSO READ: Merch sales CANCELLED by CIX's agency following plagiarism suspicion

Which song are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.