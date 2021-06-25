CIX to release new Universe Music Single titled 'Tesseract'; To be produced by Pentagon's Hui & Minit

Ahead of their upcoming summer comeback, CIX will be releasing a 'Universe Music' single! Read below to find out.

We love the sound of new collaborations and music! Ahead of their upcoming summer comeback, CIX will be releasing a 'Universe Music' single titled Tesseract which is produced by the talented duo Pentagon's Hui and Minit. For the unversed, CIX is the abbreviation for Complete In Six is a five-member boy group consisting of Bae Jin-young, BX, Seunghun, Hyunsuk and Yonghee. The group debuted on July 23, 2019, with their first EP titled Hello Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger. While, PENTAGON'S Hui or Lee Hoe Taek is a singer-songwriter, composer and leader of the group PENTAGON!

CIX's brand new digital single Tesseract is produced by the hitmaker duo Pentagon's Hui and Minit, who also worked with member Bae Jin Young's project group Wanna One in the past. CIX will be revealing a series of concept photos for Tesseract this coming June 25, followed by a concept film titled 'The End of Infinity', then the release of the 'Object' version on the 28th and the 'Chaos' version video teaser on the 30th, leading up to the full release of their digital single on July 1 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The attention is also focused on the cover image of Tesseract (Produced by Hui and Minit). In the released image, CIX creates a mysterious atmosphere with a variety of experimental instruments, including black and white suits, microscopes and flasks, which is in stark contrast to their image.

Of course, there are great expectations from PENTAGON's Hui and Minit who are recognized for their ability to produce, as well as for their extraordinary vocal skills. Hui has produced 'Shine', 'Green Frog', and Wanna One's 'Energetic,' WEi's 'TWILIGHT,' and Ong Seong Woo's 'Heart Sign'!

