CIX reveals captivating trailer for new album 'OK’

The group recently announced their first full length album ‘OK’. Further details below.

CIX is back this summer!

On July 13, the group announced their comeback with the first full-length album ‘OK’. Along with the announcement, a short 55 seconds teaser was released on the official YouTube account of CIX. The teaser called ‘Prologue: Be OK', presents an animated storyline of a cat walking through fields. The cinematic video has FIXs guessing about the upcoming album.

Fans speculate the story of Dante’s Divine Comedy being continued in this album. Beginning with the words, ‘ma libera da lui che sì la sprona’, a quote from the second part of Divine’s Comedy: Purgatorio, the video is a visual hint towards the possible inspiration for the album. A black cat with different coloured iris is seen treading through wheat fields with a mountain in the background. A boat appears on the screen with an angel-like being rowing it towards the mountain. It all comes together with the cat looking earnestly towards what is believed to be the eye, here the CIX logo.

You can watch the teaser below.

Because of the mysterious video and a complimentary piano tune, fans were excited globally. The words, ‘Prologue Be OK’ and ‘OK’ trended worldwide. The album is expected to have multiple interesting songs that capture the hearts of the listeners. This is the group’s second comeback this year after the release of their fourth EP ‘Hello Chapter Ø: Hello, Strange Dream’ in February.

Recently, CIX released a special single ‘Tesseract’ in collaboration with the K-pop platform Universe. The promotional single is produced by PENTAGON’s Hui who is currently serving in the military and Minit.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you excited about the comeback FIX? Discuss with us below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×