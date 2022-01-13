CIX’s Bae Jin Young to make his big screen debut with Thai and Singaporean joint film project

On January 13th, his agency C9 Entertainment said, "Bae Jin Young has been cast in a Thai-Singapore joint film and is currently filming." Bae Jin Young will take on the main lead role in this movie. In addition, he is planning to capture the hearts of global fans by acting with Singapore's popular actors Xu Bin and Damien Teo.

Bae Jin Young, who previously took on the challenge of acting for the first time through the drama 'User Not Found', proved his potential as an 'acting idol' by showing the role and perfect synchronicity with his stable acting skills and brilliant visuals. In particular, the web drama drew a lot of attention when it took first place in the Korean and Chinese categories on the Japanese OTT platform Abema TV.

Among them, Bae Jin Young continues to take on new challenges by appearing in a Thai-Singapore joint film. Expectations are rising for his global move that will imprint his presence by sniping the hearts of overseas fans beyond the domestic market.

On the other hand, CIX, to which Bae Jin Young belongs, succeeded in topping the Bugs real-time music chart and establishing a line through their first full-length album 'OK Prologue: Be OK,' released last year, and sold 110,000 copies in the first week. He broke through and set his own best record. In addition, it swept the top spots on iTunes album charts in many overseas regions such as Israel, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Turkey, and Indonesia, thereby achieving a career high and solidifying its global position.

