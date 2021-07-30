CIX’s Bae Jinyoung set to make his acting debut in THIS drama

Another K-pop idol is on his way to becoming an actor and we couldn’t be happier!

CIX’s vocalist Bae Jinyong is set to make his acting debut soon. The artist’s agency C9 Entertainment released reports on 30 July, of him being cast in a drama. Bae Jinyoung will take on the lead role of Shin Yi Joon for the romance drama ‘@ccount Has Been Deleted’.

C9 Entertainment released a statement saying, “Bae Jin Young has been cast as the male lead in WHYNOT’s original drama ‘@Account Has Been Deleted,’ which is scheduled to premiere in November, and he will be taking on acting for the first time.”

‘@Account Has Been Deleted’ (literal translation) is a romance drama series produced by WHYNOT media set to premiere in November of this year. It follows the story of two young female students with the same name, exchanging their identities with a secret contract. The character Shin Yi Joon is the most popular boy in school who has a tough look on the outside but a soft heart on the inside. He is not good at rejection and is riddled with indecisiveness. The drama aims to portray the sweet elements of friendship and love between the students at a new school.

With his striking visuals and amazing singing ability, it will be interesting to see how Bae Jinyoung takes on this new challenge. He is set for a comeback with his group CIX on 17 August. CIX’s first full-length album ‘OK Prologue: Be OK’ will be available at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) to all the awaiting fans.

We wish the best to Bae Jinyoung on his new venture!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Merch sale CANCELLED by CIX’s agency following plagiarism suspicion

How do you think will Bae Jinyoung act as a tough boy? Let us know below.