CIX’s Hyun Suk and Kang Hye Won to join the cast of popular web series ‘Best Mistake Season 3’

According to a news report on July 21, Kang Hye-won from IZ*ONE and CIX member Hyun-suk will appear in the web drama 'Best Mistake Season 3'. Kang Hye-won takes on the role of Jin Se-hee from the Department of Business Administration at Hwayang University. Jin Se-hee is the goddess of Hwayang University and the envy of everyone, who is pretty and smart. CIX Hyun-suk transforms into the role of Dae-young Kim, Department of Business Administration, Hwayoung University. He has a bright and cheery personality but is also romantic at heart and is waiting for his one true love.

Hyunsuk, who debuted as a member of CIX in 2019, is the youngest member of the team, and will try acting for the first time through this drama. This will also be her first official work since the disbandment of IZ*ONE.

Best Mistake revolves around a young, cheerful, and innocent Kim Yeon Do, who posted a photo of a random guy claiming him to be her boyfriend, so as to get rid of a guy who is in love with her. However, she does not realize the photo she chose was of bad boy student Ji Hyun Ho. When she ends up spending more time with him to make it up, she realizes that people have a lot more to them than what she sees.

In season 3, the story moves from high school to college. The cast will come across even more issues while starting real life in college. They will understand the new biases, stereotypes, and the new world that they have set their foot in as 20-year-olds.

Recently, the series had a spin-off ‘Be My Boyfriend’ which was based on Kim Yeon Do’s younger cousin Lee Seung Min who is a nerdy nobody. He has a crush on the most popular girl in school, Oh Jina, an idol trainee. Then one day, Oh Jina proposes that they start a fake relationship to keep her ex-boyfriend off her back. The rom-com drama was also well received by the audience and are now waiting to see the chemistry of the

