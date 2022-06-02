CIX’s Hyunsuk, EPEX’s Keum & woo!ah!’s Nana to lead new fantasy romance drama ‘The World You Fall Into’

On June 2, CIX’s Hyunsuk’s agency C9 Entertainment announced, "Hyunsuk has confirmed his appearance in the EBS 1TV drama 'The World You Fall Into'”. It is a teen fantasy romance drama in which the national idol Yoo Jebi, who suffered from malicious comments, falls into a romance novel and realises the meaning of a new life. Breaking away from the classic youth drama frame, it plans to show the fresh friendship and thrilling romance of teenagers.

woo!ah!’s Nana (Yoo Jebi), Kim Jaewon (Je Soo Oh) from the group Elegant!, Hyunsuk (Jinwoo) from CIX and EPEX’s Keum (Shin Han Se). In the drama, Nana, a member of the group woo!ah!, takes on the role of Yoo Jebi, a national top star idol with a wild imagination and lively personality. Yoo Jebi, who is loved by the public in her reality and at the same time suffering from her excessive attention and malicious comments, immerses herself in the world of web novels, where she usually comforts herself, in her tangled dimension.

Kim Jae Won takes on the role of Je Soo Oh, a key member of the Four Great Heavenly Kings in the world of web novels. Despite his cold appearance, he has captured the hearts of female students with his irresistible visuals. His boring high school life changes into a daily life full of excitement and interest when he meets Yoo Jebi, who has entered the world of web novels. Hyunsuk, a member of the group CIX, takes on the role of Jinwoo, the president of the school, who is the real power of the four great kings in the world of web novels and is a senior to everyone. Jinwoo reveals a secret hidden to Yoo Jebi while maintaining a friendly appearance, revealing a different chemistry between the two.

Keum, a member of the group EPEX, takes on the role of Shin Han Se, who is full of playful and cute charms among the Four Heavenly Kings. Unlike ordinary men, he has a cute charm for Yoo Jebi), who is shy towards her, and raises expectations as an important helper for Yoo Jebi, who wants to return to reality in the novel world. EBS 'The World You Fall Into' is scheduled to air on EBS 1TV in the second half of 2022.

