CIX’s Yonghee to make his acting debut with former GFRIEND member Yerin

On 20th August, CIX’s agency, C9 Entertainment confirmed that Yonghee has been cast for a web drama series ‘The Witch Shop: Reopen’ and will thus be taking his first step into an acting career! The same drama will be starring former GFRIEND member Yerin as ‘Lee Hae Na’.

‘The Witch Shop: Reopen’ is a fantasy-romance drama about an interesting character ‘Lee Hae Na’, a dark witch who is trying everything in her capabilities to save her ‘Witch shop’, that is very close to shutting down. Yerin’s character, ‘Lee Hae Na’ is a beautiful, charismatic and talented witch with no skills of running a business. One of her interesting hobbies is to gossip and curse humans.

Yonghee will play the role of ‘Han Ji Ho’, a high school student who can achieve anything that he wants to. However, he lacks motivation and purpose. He coincidently encounters the witch shop through a part-time job and with time becomes an important part of the business after he agrees to help Lee Hae Na save her shop in exchange of his curse being removed. Even though Han Ji Ho doesn’t like Lee Hae Na at first, his perspective about the witch changes over time.

Fans are intrigued by the thought of Yerin acting as a dark witch when she’s actually known because of her funny, mischievous and smart nature and Yonghee being the ‘cuteness king’ that he is acting as a lost high school kid.

‘The Witch Shop: Reopen’ is set to be released in December and will consist of a total of 10 episodes. Get ready and mark your calendars to see this super interesting drama and witness the amazing chemistry of CIX's Yonghee and Yerin.