CIX’s agency smashes internal bullying claims against Bae Jin Young; Wanna One teammate Kim Jaehwan intervenes

CIX is a quintet that debuted with C9 Entertainment in July 2019 and has been praised for their fabulous performances over the last few years making them a popular pick for concertgoers. However, recently one of the five members, Bae Jin Young was subjected to claims that he was being bullied by fellow CIX members by netizens who referred to edited videos from the group’s tour.

The claims related to Bae Jin Young

A clip found its way to the fans of the group where people in the audience started throwing things at Bae Jin Young instead of all of them. More videos were edited to portray that the CIX member was not being allowed to speak as fans shouted other members’ names while he was giving his comments. A third video where another CIX member spoke about using Bae Jin Young as a shield during a zombie apocalypse was edited in such a way that it aimed to point towards the alleged mistreatment towards him.

Kim Jaehwan’s involvement

Fellow Wanna One member Kim Jaehwan seemingly got involved himself in the mess as he shared a video on his personal Instagram story related to the bullying claims against Bae Jin Young and expressed his apparent wonder. While many did not know what to make of his story, his agency came forward with an explanation saying that he felt sorry towards his fellow Wanna One member who had become involved in such an issue.

C9 Entertainment’s clarification

CIX’s agency finally released a statement addressing the said claims. The company spoke about checking facts before making its stand and came to the conclusion that it was maliciously edited to make something of a non-existent problem. They have come forward with the original video clip and notified that the concert organisers have been requested to file a case against the first audience member responsible for creating it. About the objects thrown on stage, C9 Entertainment made it clear that they had reiterated the guidelines to the attendees about prohibited items and actions. The agency also plans on proceeding with legal actions against the YouTube channels that continue to spread false information.

