CL blazes through with exemplary vocals in second single ‘Lover Like Me’ co composed by Anne Marie

CL has released the second single following ‘SPICY’ called ‘Lover Like Me’ on September 29 and it is everything we hoped for from CL and more. CL raves about going solo after separating from an unappreciative former lover, as her vocal side takes over. The song is a concealed ode to her musical journey as she builds herself after being known as a rapper from former group 2NE1.

The iridescent music video has an immense flow of vibrant colours while CL sings about not being able to find a lover like herself who is so passionate and loaded. She takes the song to a musical high by soaring over notes seldom seen from the solo star.

While the first pre-release single ‘SPICY’ was a funky rap focused track that highlighted her years of work as a rhyme superior, ‘Lover Like Me’ sees CL swaying amidst low tones and higher notes with a shift so smooth, one would not recognise her as the same person in both the videos.

Dancing swiftly on the track co-composed by British singer-songwriter Anne Marie, Korean hip-hop rapper Nafla alongside Sarah Blanchard, Cleo Tighe and Freedo, CL’s first full album ‘ALPHA’ has been much talked about ever since its announcement. The album itself will release in October as fans look forward to the unique sides of the soloist displayed over numerous career-defining tracks.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: Kpop soloist CL’s denim dress SLAYS at her first Met appearance; See PIC

Did you like the video for ‘Lover Like Me’? Let us know below.