CL on BTS' Billboard Hot 100 success with Dynamite: Now our music affiliates with pop music instead of K pop

CL, who recently made her comeback with double singles HWA and 5 STAR, was all praises in an interview for BTS making history with their No. 1 ranking on Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite.

2NE1's CL recently made her kickass comeback this month with not one but double singles being released; titled HWA and 5 STAR. The 29-year-old rapper also left us absolutely mesmerised with her powerful HWA performance during The Late Late Show With James Corden which was filmed at the historic National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, South Korea.

It's interesting to note that CL is the first Korean female solo artist to enter Billboard Hot 100 back in 2016 with Lifted debuting at No. 94. Hence, according to iMBC via Soompi, during an online press conference for her comeback, CL spoke candidly about BTS' recent success on Billboard Hot 100 as the first Korean act to take the No. 1 spot with their single Dynamite. CL, whose real name is Lee Chae-rin, shared that she was really happy to see BTS' record while noting how in her childhood memory, there was no Asian pop star. CL felt that they were supposed to express their own culture but ended up copying other people's culture. Hence, CL thought it would be nice to have someone who can represent them.

Talking about herself, CL confessed it was the reason why she started doing activities in foreign countries. As for now, Asian and Korean artists are "starting to gain popularity" and CL feels it's really easy these days to express and promote culture in the music industry.

"This is the case for BTS. The boundaries have become much blurred. Now our music affiliates with pop music instead of K-pop. I will also work hard to do my part. I know it may not be easy, but it’s definitely something amazing," CL concluded.

ALSO READ: BTS' Dynamite spends ninth week on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10; Tops Global 200 & Global Excl US once again

Meanwhile, CL will be releasing debut studio album Alpha on November 30.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×