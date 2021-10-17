CL continues the countdown for ‘ALPHA’ with an unique and experimental concept image

On October 16, CL continued the countdown for the title track ‘Tie a Cherry’ with a unique concept photo as she is dressed in a boxy black dress and some boxing gloves. The two toned hair adds to the spark of the image. Previously CL also unveiled a MV teaser for ‘Tie a Cherry’ and left a short but strong impression with a CL-like unconventional visual.

In the monotone teaser video, CL, who appeared with colorful nails and accessories while wearing a hood, caught the eye with styling that could be digested as CL, such as unconventional jewelry hair and unique sunglasses. The music of 'Tie a Cherry', which was partially released along with the teaser video, is arousing curiosity as it is a song with a completely different style from the previously released 'SPICY' and 'Lover Like Me'.

Nick Walker, who worked with world-famous musicians such as Beyonce, Billie Eilish, FKA twigs, and Nicki Minaj, took the music video for 'TIE A CHERRY', which was produced in Oloque in the United States. It was created by Alessandro Francalanci, chief designer of FORD. CL's 'Tie a Cherry' music video, in which those who are leading new trends, participated, is expected to be a video with a new mood that has not been seen in Korea before.

Previously, CL caught the eye by releasing a teaser image of the intense and unconventional 'ALPHA' album, and the teaser video for the title song 'TIE A CHERRY' is also enough to raise expectations for the new album. CL's first full-length album 'ALPHA' will be released through music sites around the world at 3 pm on October 20th, and the album will be released on October 22nd.

