CL to join Kang Daniel’s company Konnect Entertainment?

The solo artist has decided to join hands with Kang Daniel’s company for future projects. Read more below.

On July 9, it was announced that solo artist CL has partnered up with Kang Daniel. Konnect Entertainment, of which Kang Daniel is the CEO and founder, has signed a domestic management contract with CL. Under this agreement, CL’s own team from Very Cherry will work closely with Konnect Entertainment for promotions and other activities in South Korea.

The artist shared the information through her Instagram story.

CL is the first artist to work under a contract with Konnect Entertainment apart from Kang Daniel himself who is the founder. CL also announced that her upcoming release ‘ALPHA’s promotions will be conducted by Konnect Entertainment spanning South Korea. The artist also emphasised that she has put a lot of thought into preparing ‘ALPHA’ and looks forward to working without barriers with a supportive blend of her and the Konnect Entertainment team. Earlier a part of famous girl group 2NE1, CL has expanded her music reach and continues to do so with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects.

The agency released their own confirmation by saying ’We will actively support CL so she can actively engage in activities as a musician in South Korea.’ The agency aims to strengthen the influence of talented artists and their own global influence.

Kang Daniel, a former member of project group Wanna One’ decided to establish his own company in 2019 after coming at crossroads with his previous label. Since then Konnect Entertainment has continued to break new grounds and grow immensely with each release.

We hope for a great partnership between the two artists.

