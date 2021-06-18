CL makes a cameo on FXX’s satirical show Dave to address misconceptions about KPop in the West

The rapper superstar urges fans to watch the episode that highlights such an important problem! Read on to know more about it.

K-Pop superstar CL made a special guest appearance on the season 2 of the satirical comedy show ‘Dave’. The season premiere episode focused on the theme of how K-Pop is either hated on or incorrectly used as a stepping stone by people in the West. The series stars the American rapper and comedian Lil Dicky who plays the character of Dave in the episode. Dave is an ignorant, clueless rapper who wants to make a breakthrough in the K-Pop market with his new song ‘Korea’. The music video of the song is intentionally created to evoke offense in the viewers. It shows Dave defecating in downtown Seoul and dancing with a few women who are holding Korean flag umbrellas. It is a satirical way to show the perspective and approach of the American music industry towards K-Pop. The episode is titled ‘International Gander’. The writer and co-producer of the series, Lee Sung Jin, talked about how the production crew did research of the market and then they decided to highlight the common misperceptions people have regarding K-Pop along with how few even try leeching off it.

CL plays the role of the artist with whom Dave is trying to film a music video. She expressed that taking a risk by showing something offensive was necessary to be able to convey the message and address a rare topic like cultural appropriation and clout chasing. She asks the viewers and her fans to watch the show and look through its layers in depth. The show ‘Dave’ has premiered its season 2 on the online platform FXX.

