CL, the Queen of KPop, releases the schedule for 'ALPHA'

CL aka Lee Chae Rin took over the internet as fans went crazy about the release schedule of her much awaited comeback album 'ALPHA'. CL took to social media yesterday to inform the fans that she will drop the first single for 'ALPHA' on August 24, 2021. Yes, you've heard it right! Fans are overwhelmed with happiness as they finally receive a release date for CL's single. It will be followed by another single, dropped in September with the full album released in October.

'ALPHA' is special for both the artist and her fans as it is CL's first studio album. In the concept photo for the album, she can be seen staring above with blue tinted light falling on her face, surrounded by a dim blue halo. The concept photo shows CL looking gorgeous as 'ALPHA' is illuminated beneath her neck, creating a shadow effect over her pearl necklace.

Here are the concept photos for 'ALPHA'.

In the teaser video released a few days ago, CL was seen standing amidst a volcano erupting behind her. From the looks of it, Netizens deduce that the new album will be both illuminating and explosive, further increasing their curiosity.

Fans expressed their relief with happy responses as CL finalised a release date for her new single. As she had said in an interview with Vogue in 2018, CL's fans mean a lot to her as she feels they're just a reflection of her or rather her alter-ego. Instagram and Twitter become the right mediums for this beautiful exchange of thoughts as the fans get the chance to express their reactions while CL gets to share her art.

