CL reveals intriguing teaser images and video for 'SPICY’

Get ready to be gifted with exciting high-end music because the Queen is back! On August 19, CL revealed intriguing teaser images and a video on her official Instagram and YouTube handles for the song ‘SPICY’ for her upcoming album ‘ALPHA’! The album is set to release on August 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) as the singer’s first ever full-length album. Fans can’t wait to witness CL’s highly-anticipated fierce comeback.

The teaser video for ‘SPICY’ has the caption ‘SPICY- ENERGY, POWER, CHEMISTRY’ which reveals that the song is going to be a powerful and energetic masterpiece. In the video, CL stands in front of a big yellow screen amidst her background dancers as the name of the song ‘SPICY’ pops up on the screen in a metallic silver font.

Here’s the teaser video for ‘SPICY’.

The first teaser image shows CL in dark red hair and maroon lipstick gazing at the camera. CL stands between ten women who are facing backwards with long hair in different shades of red, orange and brown.

CL looks bold as ever in black clothes in the second teaser image posing for the camera. The singer wears yellow spectacles and furry boots, enhancing her colorful look.

Here are the teaser images for ‘SPICY’.

The singer will be making a comeback after around 6 months. Previously, CL released a heartfelt song ‘Wish You Were Here’ on her 30th birthday on 26 February dedicating it to her late mother and family.

Are you excited for CL’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.