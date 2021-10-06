CL shares release date for first album ‘ALPHA’; To be out on THIS date

CL, the soloist and former 2NE1 member, is seeking global success with the release of her first solo album ‘ALPHA’ which has been teased for a long time. Over the last few months, the hype for her upcoming releases has increased tenfold as she joined hands with Kang Daniel’s KONNECT Entertainment for her domestic promotions, making fans look forward to her projects.

She further heightened the expectations by releasing not one but two pre-release singles to kickstart the promotions for the album. ‘SPICY’ was released on August 24, followed by the release of ‘Lover Like Me’ on September 29. Both the tracks were met with roaring success as fans get hooked onto CL’s mesmerising artistry.

Now, announcing an exact date for ‘ALPHA’, CL has also shared the tracklist. Spread over 11 songs that will greet the fans in the album that will release on October 20 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), CL is set to conduct a smashing entrance with her powerful songs.

Previously, British singer Anne-Marie was revealed as one of the songwriters for CL’s ‘Lover Like Me’. This goes on to add a question as to which other world class artists will make their way onto the album and if there will be any collaborations.

CL’s fiery personality accompanied by her irresistible charms and ability to ace both singing and rapping have added her as one of the most looked forward to releases of the year.

‘ALPHA’ will be available digitally on October 20 followed by a physical release on October 22.

