CL signs with TaP Music joining powerhouse female singers Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey & more

On October 21 local time, it was officially announced that CL had signed with TaP Music for management of her global promotions. TaP Music’s star-studded roster currently includes artists like Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, and more. The news was confirmed by CL's management VeryCherry as well.

CL commented that she and her team are excited to team, VeryCherry are thrilled to partner with TaP. She is excited to share her ideas with global co-president Wendy Ong and look forward to pushing boundaries together. TaP Music global co-president Wendy Ong also remarked that CL is one of the world’s most compelling superstars, with a diverse body of work that has kept fans wanting more and a fiercely independent spirit that’s well-matched to the agency. She stated that she is proud and honoured to welcome CL to TaP music and look forward to helping her expand her global fanbase.

Earlier this week, CL finally released her long-awaited first full-length album 'ALPHA' and its accompanying title track 'Tie a Cherry.' The previous tracks like ‘SPICY’ and ‘Lover Like Me’ had their own concepts but with ‘Tie a Cherry’, it was all about loving her extraordinary self just the way she is. Flashy outfits, simple sets and impactful lyrics brought closure to the awaited album.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: CL proudly displays that she isn’t ‘ordinary in any way’ in the artistic ‘Tie a Cherry’ MV

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.