CL & TOMORROW X TOGETHER to perform at Japan’s Summer Sonic 2022

CL and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are gearing up to represent K-Pop at Japan’s biggest music festival of the year, ‘Summer Sonic 2022’! Taking place on August 20 and 21 in Osaka and Tokyo, this will be the first in-person edition of Summer Sonic in three years, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CL and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing at Osaka on August 20, and Tokyo on August 21. The two Korean artists join other global artists for the 2022 edition of Summer Sonic, including Post Malone, ONE OK ROCK, Megan Thee Stallion, Carly Rae Jepsen, Yungblud, All Time Low, Beabadoobee, The 1975, and many more. Excitingly, American pop singer Salem Ilese, who recently dropped the single ‘PS5’ in collaboration with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Taehyun, is also a part of the Tokyo line-up on the same day as the boy group.

In 2017, CL surprised everybody when she performed at the Summer Sonic festival, teaming up with The Black Eyed Peas. This year’s performance will be CL’s return to the Summer Sonic stage for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently became the first male K-Pop group to enter Billboard’s Song Breaker chart. Compiling data from content creation and interaction platforms like TikTok and YouTube, the chart aims to provide “an industry standard ranking of creators in the digital space who are driving music consumption through content creation”, according to Billboard. This achievement follows the recent release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s collaboration track with Salem Ilese, ‘PS5’.

