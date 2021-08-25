CL tops multiple charts globally with new single ‘SPICY’

CL is here to slay! On August 24 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), CL revealed the song ‘SPICY’ from her comeback album ‘ALPHA’. The powerful and fierce song instantly became a hot topic amongst fans all across the globe. ‘SPICY’ did exceptionally well on music charts all across the globe.

The song topped iTunes charts in Singapore and Cambodia and entered the top10 of the iTunes ‘Top Songs’ charts in a total of 13 regions including The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Argentina, Luxembourg, Moldova, Brazil, Turkey and Portugal.

‘SPICY’ also did amazing in South Korea as it charted on top spots on the Melon and Bugs charts.

It is incredible how CL proved her capabilities by paying homage to South Korea while making such a bold and fiery comeback at the same time. It is needless to say that the thirty-year-old rapper once again had the world shocked with her immensely powerful artistry.

The American actor John Malkovich, who narrated the first line of the music video, “Do you have the sauce that is spicy, made in Korea?” also sent his message to CL, congratulating the rapper on the release and revealed that he is a big fan of CL and is proud of how well the song turned out.

CL also shared multiple selcas with the American-Korean singer and songwriter Jay Park with the caption, “This pic pretty much sums up the process”. Fans are delighted to see the adorable friendship between the two.

Did you enjoy SPICY? Let us know in the comments below.