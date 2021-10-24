CL unveils blurry teaser image to announce a new MV from the recent album ‘ALPHA’

Following the release of her 1st full-length album 'Alpha', CL has decided to treat fans to another music video of her latest release. According to the teaser poster, the music video for ‘Let It’ will be released on October 27 at 9:30 AM IST. This comes after the release of ‘TIE A CHERRY’, ‘Lover Like Me’ and ‘SPICY’.

CL's first full-length album 'ALPHA' topped the overseas charts and is receiving global love. 'ALPHA' , released at 9:30 am on October 20th, was ranked No. 1 in 13 regions including Denmark, Cambodia, Mongolia, Philippines, Portugal, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Brazil, Greece, Colombia, Turkey and Vietnam on the iTunes Top Albums chart. recorded above.

In addition, it is ranked in the Top 10 in 31 regions including the US, Turkey, Vietnam, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the UK, and is gaining great popularity in various regions such as Asia, North and South America, and Europe. In particular, it set a meaningful record by ranking 2nd in the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart, 1st in the iTunes Pop Album Chart in the US, and 3rd in the Top Albums chart.

The reason this album is special is that it is CL's first full-length album independent from YG Entertainment. CL said, "I spent a lot of time as an artist belonging to the system, so I wanted to try something new. I also wanted to convey the message that you don't have to be in the system and it's okay to be an underdog. Since 2NE1, it's always been a rule. I wanted to break up with the song, and that feeling has continued to this day. I wanted to give myself a chance to experience a lot through this album work." she explained.

CL's 'ALPHA' album is the first full-length album since debut and contains the story of CL starting anew. The album is filled with songs that inspire many people, such as CL's confident attitude and self-confidence as she walks her own path. Also, it is enough to feel the charm of CL, a musician who goes beyond rap and vocals.

ALSO READ: SOMI transforms into a glamorous diva in the teaser image for her 1st album ‘XOXO’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser image? Let us know in the comments below.