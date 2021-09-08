CL unveils the remix version for her catchy comeback song 'SPICY' featuring THESE amazing artists

It has been 2 weeks since CL made a fiery comeback with the intense and powerful music video for the single ‘SPICY’. CL looks like a boss-lady surrounded by a Greco-Roman setting. Standing atop a human-eagle statue, ready to take on the world. The music itself is full of techno beats with more catchphrases that use the word "spicy".

Now, in a new revelation, CL has shared an exciting new remix version for her song 'SPICY' featuring Omega Sapien, sokodomo and Lil Cherry and it's a remix of her pre-release track from her upcoming full album 'ALPHA', which is due out in October. The American actor John Malkovich, who narrated the first line of the music video, “Do you have the sauce that is spicy, made in Korea?” The audio remix version video shows a "group of hands" forming a "flower shape" with the palms forming "heart shape". The remix version is a banger just like the title track and CL pays her humble tribute to her home country, South Korea.

You can check out the remix version below:

Meanwhile, the powerful and fierce song instantly became a hot topic amongst fans all across the globe. ‘SPICY’ did exceptionally well on music charts all across the globe. The song topped iTunes charts in Singapore and Cambodia and entered the top10 of the iTunes ‘Top Songs’ charts in a total of 13 regions including The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Argentina, Luxembourg, Moldova, Brazil, Turkey and Portugal. ‘SPICY’ also did amazing in South Korea as it charted on top spots on the Melon and Bugs charts.

