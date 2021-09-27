CL is on a warpath to destruction in the mysterious MV teaser for ‘No Lover Like Me’

CL released the music video teaser for the new song 'Lover Like Me' on YouTube and social media handles on September 27th.The intense red color and unconventional video of this teaser raised expectations for the upcoming new song. Following the release of 'SPICY' as a pre-release song for CL's new album 'ALPHA', 'Lover Like Me' will be the second pre-release song. In particular, the melody revealed through the teaser, it was predicted that this new song will have a completely different feel from the previously released 'SPICY'.

‘SPICY', which was released on August 24, became a big topic with the participation of American actor John Malkovich as the narrator. CL's second single 'Lover Like Me' will be released on September 29th at 9:30 AM IST. CL recently adorned the MET Gala carpet for the first time on September 13 and she looked incredible in her fusion hanbok with tied hair and simple make-up. She thoroughly carried the theme of the MET Gala as well as add a bit of ‘camp’ feel to it.

Lee Chae Rin, better known by her stage name CL, is a rapper, singer and songwriter. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she spent much of her early life in Japan and France. CL trained at JYP Entertainment before joining YG Entertainment at the age of fifteen. She debuted and rose to fame as a member of the girl group 2NE1 in 2009, which went on to become one of the best-selling girl groups of all-time. As a solo artist, CL made her debut with the single ‘The Baddest Female’ in May 2013 and released the solo track ‘MTBD’ in February 2014 as part of 2NE1's final studio album ‘Crush’. Following the group's hiatus at the turn of 2015, CL pursued a solo career with the release of the standalone singles ‘Hello Bitches’ (2015) and ‘Lifted’ (2016). The latter single led CL to become the first female Korean solo artist to place onto the Billboard Hot 100, and the third Korean artist to do so overall.

